Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Position Cut by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.9% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 367,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

NYSE TMO opened at $261.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.85 and a 52-week high of $266.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

