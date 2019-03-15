TheStreet Downgrades Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 10,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $618,510.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,478,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,180,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $176,828.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

