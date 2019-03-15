TheStreet, Inc. (TST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) will post $8.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TheStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.04 million to $9.37 million. TheStreet reported sales of $14.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TheStreet will report full-year sales of $30.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.01 million to $31.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TheStreet.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. TheStreet had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TST. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on TheStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

In other TheStreet news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 15,294 shares of TheStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $33,493.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TheStreet in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TheStreet by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TheStreet by 645.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TheStreet by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 96,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in TheStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TST remained flat at $$2.30 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 242,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,582. TheStreet has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.02.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

