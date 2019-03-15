TheStreet Lowers AeroVironment (AVAV) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVAV. Drexel Hamilton reissued a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.60 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

AVAV opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $757,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,125.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $1,714,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,138 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,903. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

