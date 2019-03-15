THETA Hits One Day Volume of $18.36 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003384 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb, DDEX and WazirX. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $133.39 million and approximately $18.36 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $657.93 or 0.16670944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00049867 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001276 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00022045 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Fatbtc, WazirX, Upbit, Huobi, DDEX, Hotbit, Bithumb, Gate.io and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

