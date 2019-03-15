Thomas E. Conway Sells 19,986 Shares of Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Stock

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $174,078.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AMBR opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $245.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.47. Amber Road Inc has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Get Amber Road alerts:

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. Analysts predict that Amber Road Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Amber Road by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,868,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 122,896 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 25.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,606,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 322,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 170,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amber Road by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,205,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 170,725 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Thomas E. Conway Sells 19,986 Shares of Amber Road Inc (AMBR) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/thomas-e-conway-sells-19986-shares-of-amber-road-inc-ambr-stock.html.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Amber Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amber Road and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.