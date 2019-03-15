ThyssenKrupp’s (TKA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.76 ($26.47).

ThyssenKrupp stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €12.58 ($14.62). The company had a trading volume of 2,880,766 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

