Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $88.59 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. US Foods comprises about 6.3% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 1.29% of US Foods worth $88,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in US Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in US Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in US Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. 16,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,415. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $384,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 24,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $824,088.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,460 shares of company stock worth $1,506,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

