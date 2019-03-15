TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,469,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.68% of TJX Companies worth $1,478,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Loop Capital set a $47.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

