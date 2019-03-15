Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $39.05 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Edward Jones upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

MA traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.92. 24,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $167.94 and a 12-month high of $231.33. The company has a market cap of $232.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

