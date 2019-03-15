Totem Point Management LLC Buys Shares of 126,700 NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Totem Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,000. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 7.0% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,975,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $291,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,946,237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $215,899,000 after acquiring an additional 488,226 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,762,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,716,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $232,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,934,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.93. 68,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,240. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

