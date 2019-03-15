Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Stake Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Toyota Motor by 90.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Toyota Motor by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM opened at $117.70 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $111.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.69). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $69.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

