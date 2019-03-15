Tractor Supply (TSCO) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

TSCO opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $98.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $400,996.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,070.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $4,599,086.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 56,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

