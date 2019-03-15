Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on MGIC Investment (MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,028 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,837% compared to the average volume of 208 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,759,000 after purchasing an additional 602,849 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,086,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after buying an additional 183,720 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,646,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $78,592,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,813,000 after buying an additional 247,232 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.80. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 59.63% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

