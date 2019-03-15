Traders Buy Owens Corning (OC) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $34.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.17 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Owens Corning had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Owens Corning traded down ($0.38) for the day and closed at $47.29

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zelman & Associates lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $53.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $948,060.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,718.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

