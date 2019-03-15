Traders Buy Shares of Etsy (ETSY) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) on weakness during trading on Friday. $212.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $187.07 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Etsy had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Etsy traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $69.89

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.77 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $180,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,124,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,239.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,323. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

