Traders Sell Bank of Montreal (BMO) on Strength (BMO)

Traders sold shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $5.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $81.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.45 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bank of Montreal had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Bank of Montreal traded up $0.48 for the day and closed at $76.83

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.62. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.762 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

