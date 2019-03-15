Traders Sell Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) on Strength (PM)

Traders sold shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on strength during trading on Friday. $148.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $575.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $426.90 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Philip Morris International had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. Philip Morris International traded up $1.06 for the day and closed at $90.85

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

