Traders Sell Shares of Prudential Financial (PRU) on Strength (PRU)

Investors sold shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) on strength during trading on Friday. $31.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $444.49 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $413.18 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Prudential Financial had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Prudential Financial traded up $0.71 for the day and closed at $95.98

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $2,445,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

