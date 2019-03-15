Traders Sell Valero Energy (VLO) on Strength (VLO)

Investors sold shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) on strength during trading on Friday. $34.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $291.68 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $257.15 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Valero Energy had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. Valero Energy traded up $0.14 for the day and closed at $85.08

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.01.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 876.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Valero Energy (VLO) on Strength (VLO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/traders-sell-valero-energy-vlo-on-strength-vlo.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.