TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Bought by Manor Road Capital Partners LLC

Manor Road Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for 8.6% of Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC owned 0.19% of TransDigm Group worth $34,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,456,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,120,000 after buying an additional 2,849,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,272,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 942,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,893,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,851,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,839,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.01. 5,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,273. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $291.05 and a twelve month high of $445.93.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.66 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Wynne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $1,260,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $7,353,377.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,274 shares of company stock worth $33,455,050. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/transdigm-group-incorporated-tdg-shares-bought-by-manor-road-capital-partners-llc.html.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.