Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,863,326,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,863,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,075,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,523,843,000 after purchasing an additional 190,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,566,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11,730.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,525,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,996 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.92. 13,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,245 shares in the company, valued at $32,485,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

