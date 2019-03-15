Trex (TREX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have $79.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NYSE TREX opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.00. Trex has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 45.17%. Trex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $330,442.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,051,935.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,378.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 642,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 63,314 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after acquiring an additional 40,855 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

