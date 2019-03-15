TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc (V)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $200,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,458,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $116.03 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,485 shares of company stock worth $14,568,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.23.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

