Triple-S Management (GTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is the largest managed care company in Puerto Rico, serving approximately one million members across all regions. Triple-S offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare and Reform (similar to Medicaid) markets. In addition to its managed care business, Triple-S provides life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of GTS opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $548.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.31. Triple-S Management had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia purchased 4,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $74,740.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,725.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Clavell purchased 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,539.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,325.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

