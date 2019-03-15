TrueCar (TRUE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.86

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 644286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. Benchmark cut their price target on TrueCar from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.05 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $712.16 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.10.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. TrueCar’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $73,852.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,003 shares of company stock worth $86,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 602,448 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,485,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 348,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 298,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

