TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will announce $119.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.30 million and the highest is $128.70 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH posted sales of $106.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year sales of $404.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.90 million to $414.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $467.13 million, with estimates ranging from $427.51 million to $523.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from $3.20 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2,961.6% during the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 583,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 688,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.44. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

