Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Holdings Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Tutor Perini worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,775,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,268,000 after buying an additional 618,081 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,292,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,230,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 616.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 140,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp set a $24.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,536,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,305,374.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,361.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tutor Perini Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $954.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

