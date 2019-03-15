Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Holdings Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $16,195,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,660,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,779,105.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOX. BidaskClub upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of FOX opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

