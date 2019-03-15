TWIST Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week (TWIST)

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. One TWIST coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TWIST has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TWIST has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.02314498 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011551 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000476 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 306.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009000 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001722 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00001319 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TWIST Profile

TWIST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2015. TWIST’s total supply is 219,246,204 coins. The official website for TWIST is twist.network. TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TWIST

TWIST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TWIST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TWIST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

