UDR (UDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.27

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.27 and last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 56803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. UDR had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,289 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $192,876.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 50,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 495,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,140,686.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,276 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in UDR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,224,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,516,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,370,000 after purchasing an additional 135,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in UDR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,516,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,370,000 after purchasing an additional 135,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UDR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,737,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,828,000 after purchasing an additional 326,833 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in UDR by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,696,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,912,000 after purchasing an additional 958,499 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

