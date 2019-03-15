UltraCoin Trading Down 77.5% This Week (UTC)

UltraCoin (CURRENCY:UTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, UltraCoin has traded 77.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UltraCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UltraCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,784.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UltraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.02299767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00497344 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00022043 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024670 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021520 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011266 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

UltraCoin Coin Profile

UltraCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt-Chacha hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2014. UltraCoin’s total supply is 47,776,744 coins. The official website for UltraCoin is ultracoin.io. UltraCoin’s official Twitter account is @official_utc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UltraCoin

UltraCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UltraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

