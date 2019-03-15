Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ RARE opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 383.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,359,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,834,000 after acquiring an additional 755,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,461,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,563,000 after acquiring an additional 630,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $16,047,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5,859.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 321,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 316,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.