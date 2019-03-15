Ultralife (ULBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of ULBI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.57. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.93 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 27.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,038,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,588,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.