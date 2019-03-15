Unilever NV (UN) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,266 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $40,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 17.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UN opened at $56.20 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.442 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

