Uniqure NV (QURE) CEO Sells $4,309,368.96 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 67,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $4,309,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Uniqure stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.35. 573,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,900. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 738.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Uniqure from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Uniqure from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

