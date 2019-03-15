United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,028,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 686,159 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMC opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38. United Microelectronics Corp has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.81.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $35.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 billion. United Microelectronics’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMC. HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered United Microelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.19.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

