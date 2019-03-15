United Services Automobile Association Acquires 21,319 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5,259.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,415,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,370,592 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $68.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,266. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

