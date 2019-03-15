United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.68% of Great Western Bancorp worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,999,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,723,000 after acquiring an additional 314,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,415,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,043,000 after acquiring an additional 260,758 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 949.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 115,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 104,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,914,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,538,000 after acquiring an additional 94,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,538,000 after acquiring an additional 94,404 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. 10,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,356. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $46.03.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.10 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

