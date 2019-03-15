United Services Automobile Association Has $11.45 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,873 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,708,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,559,552 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,244,000 after buying an additional 1,545,495 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,046,000 after buying an additional 1,162,802 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,772,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,372,000 after buying an additional 653,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $67.81. 29,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.06. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/united-services-automobile-association-has-11-45-million-stake-in-kohls-co-kss.html.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.