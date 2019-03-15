United Services Automobile Association Sells 59,318 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 59,318 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,394,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,267,808 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,396,565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,249,877,000 after buying an additional 3,991,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,989,000 after buying an additional 2,435,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,706,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,902,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $2,304,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,497,500 and sold 120,832 shares valued at $5,541,064. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $47.78. 65,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,669. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.65. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 105.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

