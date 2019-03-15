Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Receives $41.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Sidoti set a $49.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $63,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $33,979.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 363,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 205,222 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 66,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,008,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,562 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,887,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,265,000 after acquiring an additional 128,384 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 133,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,138. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.31 million, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

