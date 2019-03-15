Upland Resources (UPL) Shares Up 10.6%

Upland Resources Ltd (LON:UPL) shares shot up 10.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.74 ($0.02). 2,056,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,710,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $10.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.71.

Upland Resources Company Profile (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

