Urovant Sciences (UROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.55.

Shares of UROV stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. Urovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.22. Research analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Urovant Sciences by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

