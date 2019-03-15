USG Co. (USG) is Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s 6th Largest Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,144 shares during the period. USG makes up approximately 6.0% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in USG were worth $66,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in USG by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,378,000 after buying an additional 77,272 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USG by 4,166.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 416,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of USG by 1,205.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 99,149 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USG during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of USG during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

USG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,838. USG Co. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

USG (NYSE:USG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). USG had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USG Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette A. Press sold 3,500 shares of USG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $151,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,009.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

