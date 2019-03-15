Uxin Ltd (UXIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Uxin’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uxin will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uxin.

Get Uxin alerts:

UXIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $9.30 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Uxin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.70 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uxin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

UXIN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,563,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Uxin has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Uxin by 4,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uxin (UXIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.