ValuEngine Lowers Curtiss-Wright (CW) to Sell

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.14.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 851,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,891. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $95.23 and a 1 year high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $648.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.52 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $151,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,647.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $78,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,389.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,880. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,987,000 after purchasing an additional 485,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $741,500,000 after purchasing an additional 259,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

