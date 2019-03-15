ValuEngine Upgrades KVH Industries (KVHI) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.55 on Monday. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.29 million, a PE ratio of -87.92 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Robert J. Balog sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $27,382.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,531.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $27,013.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,094 shares of company stock valued at $226,679. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,718,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 696,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KVH Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.