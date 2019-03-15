ValuEngine Upgrades Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

