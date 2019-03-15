ValuEngine Upgrades YY (YY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YY. Nomura restated a neutral rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of YY in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial started coverage on YY in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded YY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.05 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $66.00 price target on YY and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. YY currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.80.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. YY has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $131.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in YY by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 112,412 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of YY by 42.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of YY by 38.5% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of YY by 108.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

